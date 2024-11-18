Sri Lanka's New Cabinet Of Ministers

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia)
Colombo, Nov 18 (newsin) – President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced Sri Lanka's new cabinet following his historic victory in the 2024 Presidential Election. As the leader of the National People's Power (NPP), his leadership marks a transformative shift in the nation's Political landscape, with a focus on anti-corruption, economic recovery, and social reform.
The newly appointed cabinet reflects the President's commitment to building a government rooted in transparency and inclusivity, sparking widespread discussions about the country's future direction. Stay tuned for a detailed look at the cabinet lineup and their key priorities
The new Cabinet of Ministers comprises of 25
Ministers including the Prime Minister while the new Deputy Ministers will reportedly be appointed later on.
The Cabinet Ministers of the new government are as follows:
PM Dr. Harini Amarasuriya – Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education
Vijitha Herath – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism
Prof. Chandana Abeyrathna – Minister of State Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government
Harshana Nanayakkara – Minister of Justice and National Integration
Saroja Savithri Paulraj – Minister of Women and Child Affairs
K.D. Lalkantha – Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation
Anura Karunathilake – Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing
Ramalingam Chandrasekar – Minister of Fisheries
Upali Pannilage – Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment
Sunil Hadunnetti – Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development
Ananda Wijepala – Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs
Bimal Rathnayake – Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation
Hiniduma Sunil Senevi – Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa – Minister of Health and Mass Media
Samantha Vidyarathna – Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure
Sunil Kumara Gamage – Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs
Wasantha Samarasinghe – Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development
Prof. Chrishantha Abeysena – Minister of Science and Technology
Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando – Minister of Labour
Kumara Jayakody – Minister of Energy
Dr. Dammika Patabendi – Minister of Environment
