Sri Lanka's New Cabinet Of Ministers

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, Nov 18 (newsin) – President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced Sri Lanka's new cabinet following his historic victory in the 2024 Presidential Election. As the leader of the National People's Power (NPP), his leadership marks a transformative shift in the nation's landscape, with a focus on anti-corruption, economic recovery, and social reform.

The newly appointed cabinet reflects the President's commitment to building a rooted in transparency and inclusivity, sparking widespread discussions about the country's future direction. Stay tuned for a detailed look at the cabinet lineup and their key priorities

The new Cabinet of Ministers comprises of 25

Ministers including the Prime Minister while the new Deputy Ministers will reportedly be appointed later on.

The Cabinet Ministers of the new government are as follows:

PM Dr. Harini Amarasuriya – Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education

Vijitha Herath – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism

Prof. Chandana Abeyrathna – Minister of State Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government

Harshana Nanayakkara – Minister of Justice and National Integration

Saroja Savithri Paulraj – Minister of Women and Child Affairs

K.D. Lalkantha – Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation

Anura Karunathilake – Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing

Ramalingam Chandrasekar – Minister of Fisheries

Upali Pannilage – Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment

Sunil Hadunnetti – Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development

Ananda Wijepala – Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs

Bimal Rathnayake – Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation

Hiniduma Sunil Senevi – Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs

Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa – Minister of Health and Mass Media

Samantha Vidyarathna – Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure

Sunil Kumara Gamage – Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs

Wasantha Samarasinghe – Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development

Prof. Chrishantha Abeysena – Minister of Science and Technology

Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando – Minister of Labour

Kumara Jayakody – Minister of Energy

Dr. Dammika Patabendi – Minister of Environment