Dubai Offshore Sailing Club hosts the SB20 Middle East & UAE National Championships, from 30 November to 2 December 2024

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) 11 November 2024, Dubai - Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) is set to bring the excitement of SB20 racing to the UAE with the upcoming SB20 Middle East & UAE National Championships - proudly sponsored by Wicked. The prestigious and nail-biting race runs from 30 November to 2 December 2024.



The event is expected to attract 35 entries from leading sailors in the region and around the world. Over three days, competitors will race against Dubai’s stunning backdrop, taking advantage of ideal conditions and DOSC’s world-class facilities.



There are nine races slated for the SB20 Middle East & UAE National Championships 2024, with approximately three races taking place each day.



Prize categories include the top three boats in the overall results – Middle East Championships, the 1st UAE boat - UAE National Champion, the 1st Youth team or top three Youth teams, and the 1st Women’s teams or top three Women’s teams.



Race schedule: SB20 Middle East & UAE National Championships 2024



30 November

9am - 10.30am Registration and measurement

11.30am Skippers briefing

1pm First warning signal

7pm Opening ceremony



1 December

11.30am Skippers briefing

1pm First warning signal



2 December

11.30am Skippers briefing

1pm First warning signal

6.30pm Closing ceremony

7pm Prize ceremony





Launching in 1974 and now in its 50th year, DOSC has been the home of the UAE SB20 fleet for the past 15 years, which is now the largest one-design keelboat class in the Middle East. The sailing club hosts other international, regional, and local events, including Dubai Duty Free Sailing Regatta, Aramex Dubai Muscat Offshore Sailing Race, the SB20 Worlds, among other calendar topping events.



Simon Reeves, Commodore of Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, shares: “We’re delighted to host the SB20 Middle East & UAE National Championships. This exciting event offers an incredible platform for both new and experienced SB20 teams in the region to compete for top honours. With Dubai’s consistent winds, calm seas, and minimal tidal flows, the conditions are perfect for a thrilling and memorable competition.”





Alistair McDonald Managing Partner – WICKED said, “We are thrilled to support a tradition that embodies excellence, resilience, and teamwork. This event perfectly aligns with our commitment to creating outstanding experiences and we’re proud to stand alongside a community so dedicated to elevating the sport of sailing in the region.”





MENAFN18112024004221016254ID1108895851