Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill Seven People In Lebanon
11/17/2024 7:09:07 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation's attacks on Lebanon continued unabated Sunday and its warplanes bombarding several cities, including the capital Beirut, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens others.
In a press statement, the Ministry of health stated that the victims included two paramedics who were killed when the Israeli warplanes hit their health centers in the South Governorate. Several other paramedics were wounded in the Israeli raids, added the Ministry.
Also in the South, at least three people were killed and nine others injured in Israeli attacks on the cities of Tyre and Al-Marwaniyah.
Israeli aircraft also bombed a residential area in Beirut, killing two more people and wounding 13 others, the statement noted. (end)
