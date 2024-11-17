The Long Road From Qatar To Mecca: A Guide To Pursuing Umrah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Making the journey from Qatar to Mecca by car? Here's everything you need to know about the 3,000-kilometer round trip that many pilgrims are choosing over flying.

The road trip offers something special-beautiful landscapes and the freedom to move at your own pace.

But careful planning is essential for this spiritual journey.

The path to Mecca has long been one of spiritual significance, testing both faith and preparation.

Spiritual and practical preparation

The journey requires careful preparation, starting with the basics: a valid Saudi tourist visa, which can now be obtained online through the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs portal.

The long desert roads demand at least two drivers to share the wheel.

Summer months are best avoided, as the scorching heat can be dangerous if mechanical troubles arise, and holiday seasons often bring lengthy queues at border crossings.

The quiet hours of travel often provide time for reflection and prayer.

Essential documents

Before departing, ensure you have:



Valid Saudi tourist visa.

Vehicle registration and insurance documents.

Valid driving license.

Proof of accommodation bookings. Emergency contact information.

The vehicle: your desert companion

Vehicle preparation stands as the cornerstone of a successful journey.

"When you're crossing the desert, your car isn't just transportation-it's your lifeline and faithful companion across vast distances," says Mohammed, who has made the journey several times. "One breakdown out here can mean real trouble, so you learn to trust and maintain your vehicle like a partner."

A thorough mechanical check before departure is essential, paying special attention to tires, battery, headlights, and the cooling system.

Having the radiator cleaned and checked for leaks is a small investment that could save your trip.

Basic tools, especially for tire changes, and an extra car key are necessary for emergencies.

These preparations, while technical, are part of the journey's responsibilities.

Starting the journey

The smartest travelers begin their journey in the predawn hours, typically around 3:30am, to avoid traffic and the heat of the day.

The quiet of dawn offers a peaceful start to this meaningful journey.

After filling up in Doha, a crucial second refuel awaits at the last Woqod station before the border, setting up travelers for the long stretch ahead.

Border crossings

The border crossing process has evolved into a well-organized sequence.

At Abu Samra, Qatar's exit point, travelers encounter a streamlined drive-through system.

The process involves receiving a counter number and presenting documentation while remaining in their vehicles.

The Saudi side at Salwa requires more engagement, with separate buildings for men and women to complete biometric requirements before proceeding through the final checkpoints.

Car insurance, a mandatory requirement, costs 120 riyals for a week's coverage or 200 riyals for two weeks.

First steps in Saudi Arabia

Upon entering Saudi Arabia, most travelers make their first stop at the Green Shopping Center, just three kilometers past the border.

Here, they secure essential communications by purchasing Saudi SIM cards, though careful negotiation is advised as prices can vary.

Standard packages include data and local minutes, with prices starting around 130 riyals.

The desert route

The journey through Saudi Arabia unfolds like a story, with cities marking important chapters.

Hafouf appears as the first major city.

Many travelers push through to Riyadh, arriving around noon for a rest and prayer break.

Each stop offers a chance to reflect on the distance covered and the destination ahead.

The road to Taif presents the next significant decision point-it's best to reach it before nightfall, as the unlit roads can challenge even seasoned drivers.

Hotels in Taif, costing around 130 riyals per night, offer a strategic resting point before the final approach to Mecca.

Approaching Mecca Sail Al Alkabeer miqat point, photo by prayersconnect.

Before entering the holy city, pilgrims must stop at one of two miqat points – Qarn Al Manazil or Sail Al Kabeer – to enter their state of Ihram.



This marks an important transition in the journey, from traveler to pilgrim.

The subsequent road to Mecca demands careful attention, winding through mountain passes with sharp curves that require cautious navigation.

In the holy city An aerial view shows Mecca's Grand Mosque with the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site in the centre on June 17, 2024, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP.

In Mecca itself, the Kudai parking area offers free and secure vehicle storage, a blessing given the city's congested streets.

From here, a 15-riyal taxi ride delivers pilgrims to the Haram.

For accommodation, the area behind the Clock Tower along Ibrahim Khalil Road presents various options, with prices ranging from 130 to 250 Qatari riyals – though bargaining is not just accepted but expected.

The journey's value

While flying might be quicker, the road journey offers a unique perspective on the pilgrimage.

Travelers witness the landscape transform from Qatar's flat desert to Taif's mountainous terrain, creating a gradual transition that many find spiritually preparing.

The flexibility to stop at historical sites and the opportunity for additional ziyarat adds depth to the religious experience.

Yet this journey demands respect for its challenges.

The distances are long, desert conditions can be harsh, and assistance might be far away.

But for those who prepare well, the road to Mecca from Qatar offers more than just transportation – it becomes an integral part of the spiritual journey itself.

Note: All prices and times mentioned are subject to change. Always verify current requirements before travel.