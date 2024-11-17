Flags Directed Half-Staff To Honor Wildfire Victim

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Governor Kathy Hochul today announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff starting at sunrise on Monday, November 18, in honor of 18-year-old Parks and Recreation aide, Dariel Vasquez. Dariel Vasquez was fatally on Saturday, November 11, while supporting work to create a fire line at the Jennings Creek wildfire in Sterling Forest in Greenwood Lake, New York.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Vasquez family as they mourn the sudden and tragic loss of Dariel,” Governor Hochul said. “Dariel was only 18 years old and had a truly bright future ahead of him that has now been unfairly taken away. I commend his dedication to serving and protecting his fellow New Yorkers and his bravery on the front lines.”

Dariel was an 18-year-old aide at the New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Department. He is survived by his mother Miosotis and his father Juan.

