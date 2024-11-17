Relatively Cold Weather Expected Tonight
QNA
Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6am on Monday will be relatively cold , hazy at places by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be fine, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly mainly northwesterly - northeasterly 03 to 13 KT becomes variable less than 03 KT by night.
Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly - southwesterly 05 to 15 KT gusting to 20 KT at places at first.
The visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers.
The sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 FT rises to 4 FT at places at first. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 FT rises to 6 FT at places at first.
