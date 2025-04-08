Deputy PM Svyrydenko Meets With British Delegation To Discuss Ukraine's Reconstruction Efforts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The priority areas of economic cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom include industry, energy and construction, as well as expanding war risk insurance programmes.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The meeting was attended by Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and the British delegation, namely Second Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Nick Dyer, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine Martin Harris, as well as the representatives of the Ukrainian Economy Ministry.

The parties discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery efforts, the development of the Industrial and Investment Strategies, expanding support programmes from the United Kingdom in different sectors, and preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 in Rome.

The British side confirmed that supporting Ukraine's reconstruction efforts remained a priority for the UK Government, representing the largest international programme, which is being currently implemented by the United Kingdom.

“The United Kingdom's support is incredibly important, and we've felt it from the very first days of the full-scale war. We are now actively collaborating on long-term planning for Ukraine's recovery, involving our partners in developing economic reforms and reconstruction projects. The United Kingdom supports Ukraine across various sectors – from assistance to SMEs and initiatives to expand women's opportunities in the labor market, to cooperation in digital trade, which strengthens economic ties between our countries,” Svyrydenko told.

Separately, the parties spoke about attracting investments through privatization and public-private partnerships. The meeting participants emphasized the importance of continued support for projects related to human capital, empowering women in the labor market, and retraining vulnerable groups.

As part of cooperation, the British side is expected to advise Ukraine on expanding war risk insurance programmes and attracting global insurers to the Ukrainian market.

