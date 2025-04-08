Russian Black Sea Fleet Hides Ships In Holland Bay, Sevastopol Reports
This is reported by the Telegram channel“Crimean Wind”, Ukrinform reports.
“The Russian Black Sea Fleet is hiding ships in Holland Bay in Sevastopol,” the message says.
It is noted that a minesweeper and a rescue ship“Epron” are currently“parked” there.Read also: Guerrillas scout Russian military equipment caches near Dzhankoy – reports
The occupiers move the ships every day (sometimes even at night) to avoid Ukrainian strikes, the report says.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian Black Sea Fleet is hiding ships in Inkerman in the temporarily occupied Crimea
