Int'l Force In Ukraine: Belgian Foreign Minister Reflects On Participation Options

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Belgian government is exploring several options for engaging in the international effort to ensure that a ceasefire in Ukraine is maintained once it is achieved.

This was stated in a comment to journalists by Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, who arrived on a visit to Ukraine on April 8.

“Belgium has already announced that it will take part in the Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine. First of all, it is necessary to have a lasting ceasefire. And then it is necessary to have a European or International force in order to be sure that the peace is kept. We will be part of it, and we are hoping to take part of this military force,” the minister said.

Prévot added that the government will analyze together with the chiefs of defense how the country can participate in this initiative: "Maybe with some boats for demining, maybe with some jet fighters. But we are really part of the Coalition of the Willing".

The Belgian Foreign Minister believes that Europe will play an important role in security guarantees, continuing to provide various support to Ukraine, but emphasizes the main problem today is that "we do not have the key to a force the Russian president to accept the ceasefire”.

"I admire the fact that the victim, the Ukrainian government, has already mentioned that it's okay to have a ceasefire with no preconditions. It's not yet the case for Russia, and that's the key problem, of course. So we have to work together in order to find a good solution, which is respectful to Ukraine," the top diplomat assured.

As Ukrinform reported, Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever stated during his visit to Ukraine on April 8 that he considers it logical for Belgium to send its military contingent to Ukraine as part of the "Coalition of the Willing" if France, the UK, and Germany do so.

On April 5, the chiefs of staff of the armed forces of France and the UK, General Thierry Burckhardt and Admiral Anthony Radakin, met in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky and the military leadership of Ukraine to discuss security guarantees and the future architecture in Europe.

The defense ministers of the countries participating in the "Coalition of the Willing" will hold a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, April 10, under the leadership of the heads of the defense ministries of the UK and France.

Photo: Belgium Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation