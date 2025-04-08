“Disturbing”: U.S. On Participation Of Chinese Nationals In Russia's War Effort In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Donald Trump administration sees as disturbing the fact that Russia, along with soldiers from North Korea, is enrolling Chinese citizens in its army ranks for the war against Ukraine.

That's according to Tammy Bruce, a U.S. Department of State spokesperson, who spoke at a briefing on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"It's disturbing with North Korea participating, it's disturbing with Chinese soldiers having been captured," the representative of the U.S. State Department noted.

She emphasized that Washington is aware of the capture by Ukraine of the two Chinese citizens who had been fighting on the side of Russia against Ukraine.

"China is a major enabler of Russia in the war in Ukraine. China provides nearly 80% of the dual-use items Russia needs to sustain war,” Bruce noted.

In this context, she referred to the statement made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who stressed that“continued cooperation between these two nuclear powers will only further contribute to global instability and make the U.S. and other countries less safe, less secure, and less prosperous.”

As Ukrinform reported, earlier on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian soldiers engaged six Chinese soldiers in battle in the Donetsk direction, capturing two of them.