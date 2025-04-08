EU Ready To Support All Efforts To Establish Peace In Ukraine - Envoy To UN

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The European Union calls on Russia to agree to the proposed terms of a ceasefire in Ukraine and is ready to provide any assistance toward achieving peace.

This was stated on Tuesday at the UN Security Council by the Permanent Representative of the European Union to the Organization, Stavros Lambrinidis, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We call on Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace without further delay. The EU is ready to play its full part in supporting upcoming steps, together with Ukraine and other partners. I stress once again there can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine, and no negotiations that affect European security without Europe,” Lambrinidis said.

He emphasized that“While Ukraine sues for peace, Russia continues its relentless attacks on Ukraine's civilians and civilian infrastructure”.

“The past week has provided ample evidence of Russia's lack of interest in any ceasefire, with daily, deadly attacks,” Lambrinidis stressed.

“Russia's campaign of systematic air strikes against Ukraine's civilians and civilian critical infrastructure violates international humanitarian law and must stop immediately,” the permanent representative said, reaffirming the EU's unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

“The EU will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law including the UN Charter,” the EU diplomat concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine initiated an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and an extraordinary meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in the wake of Russia's ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.