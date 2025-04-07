403
Trump prepares to ease weapons shipments regulations
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order that will simplify the regulations governing military equipment exports, according to sources familiar with the matter. The order is expected to align with legislation proposed by Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Waltz, during his time in the House of Representatives.
The executive order will likely mirror Waltz’s bill, which aimed to amend the US Arms Export Control Act. The proposed changes would raise the thresholds for deals requiring congressional review—from $14 million to $23 million for arms transfers and from $50 million to $83 million for sales involving military equipment, upgrades, and training services.
Under current rules, the US already has higher thresholds for NATO members and key allies like Japan, Israel, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. For these countries, the administration only needs to notify Congress 15 days in advance of a sale, compared to the 30-day notification required for other nations.
Trump has long criticized the bureaucratic delays in arms sales and has had several disagreements with Congress over such matters. In 2019, he bypassed congressional review by declaring a national emergency related to tensions with Iran, which allowed him to fast-track over $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the UAE, despite delays and objections related to human rights concerns and the Yemen conflict.
