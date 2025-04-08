Shmyhal, De Wever Meet In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever, who is on a visit to Kyiv.

The head of government reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

“I am glad to meet in Kyiv with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. The first foreign visit in office to Ukraine is a symbol of support and solidarity with our state,” Shmyhal noted.

He also thanked for the assistance that Belgium has been providing to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelensky shows Belgian delegation drones produced by Ukrainian defense industry

“Support for the defense industry remains important for us. Today, Mr. Bart De Wever stated that his Government will provide an aid package worth EUR 1 billion in 2025, and also consider the issue of annually allocating a billion euros for defense needs,” Shmyhal emphasized.

The Head of Government announced that the leaders of the Belgian defense industry, who arrived today alongside the government delegation, will hold negotiations with Ukrainian partners on long-term business projects.

“We thank the government and people of Belgium for their important assistance to Ukraine and constant support in all areas,” Shmyhal emphasized.

Three defense agreements signed during Belgian PM's visit – Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 8, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, and Defense Minister Theo Francken arrived in Kyiv.

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, De Wever announced that the Belgian government would provide Ukraine with a EUR 1 billion aid package this year and plans to provide at least EUR 1 billion in military support each year throughout his term in office.