Russian Airstrike Damages Fire Station In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A fire and rescue unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) sustained damage in the Krasnopillia community, Sumy region, during a Russian airstrike.

The SES reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“During a strike on the border, Russian aircraft damaged a fire and rescue unit in the Krasnopillia community,” the SES wrote.

Fortunately, the rescuers were in a shelter at the time of the attack, and no casualties were reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 31, a fire and rescue unit in the Donetsk region was also damaged during a Russian attack on the town of Bilozerske, Pokrovsk district.

Photo: SES