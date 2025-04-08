Russian Airstrike Damages Fire Station In Sumy Region
The SES reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“During a strike on the border, Russian aircraft damaged a fire and rescue unit in the Krasnopillia community,” the SES wrote.
Fortunately, the rescuers were in a shelter at the time of the attack, and no casualties were reported.
As reported by Ukrinform, on March 31, a fire and rescue unit in the Donetsk region was also damaged during a Russian attack on the town of Bilozerske, Pokrovsk district.
Photo: SES
