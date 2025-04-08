Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Airstrike Damages Fire Station In Sumy Region

Russian Airstrike Damages Fire Station In Sumy Region


2025-04-08 08:10:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire and rescue unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) sustained damage in the Krasnopillia community, Sumy region, during a Russian airstrike.

The SES reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“During a strike on the border, Russian aircraft damaged a fire and rescue unit in the Krasnopillia community,” the SES wrote.

Fortunately, the rescuers were in a shelter at the time of the attack, and no casualties were reported.



 Read also: Rescuers continue clearing rubble after Russian missile strike in Kyiv

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 31, a fire and rescue unit in the Donetsk region was also damaged during a Russian attack on the town of Bilozerske, Pokrovsk district.

Photo: SES

