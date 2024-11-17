Russian Missile Hits Infrastructure Facility In Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, an infrastructure facility was hit by a Russian missile, and damage was also reported in a residential area and two schools.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy hit an infrastructure facility with a missile. The destruction is extensive,” he said.

Russian strikes leave two killed, five wounded indistrict

According to Vilkul, as a result of the enemy attack, boiler houses and pumping stations in the city were shut down, several powerful water hammers occurred in the water and heat supply networks, after which Ukrenergo applied emergency power outages. Hospitals switched to generators.

As Ukrinform reported, overnight Sunday, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles of various types. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed more than 140 enemy targets.