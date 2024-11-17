Kuwait's Naval Force Runs Live-Ammunition Exercise Mon., Tues.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti naval force would be running a live-ammunition exercise on Monday and Tuesday from 07:00 am to 06:00 pm local-time, said the on Sunday.

The Kuwaiti Army's public relations department said in a statement that the exercise would take place 16.5 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Jalia's coast extended to Garuh Island and six nautical miles east of Ras Al-Zour coast extended to Umm Al-Maradim Island.

The statement called on citizens and residents alike to avoid the area of the exercise during the specific dates and times. (end)

