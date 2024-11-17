Media reports Swedish minister has paralyzing fear of bananas

(MENAFN) Swedish for Gender Equality Paulina Brandberg has revealed the extent of her severe fear of bananas, with reports confirming that her staff go to great lengths to ensure she avoids the fruit at all costs. In a 2020 social post, Brandberg admitted to having “the world’s weirdest phobia of bananas,” but it was only recently, following leaked emails, that the full scale of her fear became public.



Emails from Brandberg’s office detailed multiple instances where staff took precautions to prevent her from encountering bananas during public engagements. For example, prior to a lunch at the Norwegian Judicial Agency in February, Brandberg’s cabinet secretary requested that the venue ensure there were no bananas in areas where the minister would be present. A similar request was made for a meeting with a local authority later that month.



In response to an invitation from Sweden's parliamentary speaker, Andreas Norlen, for coffee in September, Norlen's office was informed of the minister’s "banana allergy," with specific instructions to remove any bananas from the premises on the day of the meeting. While Brandberg’s secretary describes the phobia as an allergy, the minister herself confirmed that it is a condition she receives professional help for, though she compared it to an allergy.



Although "bananaphobia" is not officially recognized as a medical condition, some individuals report severe anxiety when exposed to bananas. Brandberg's condition has sparked empathy among others, with fellow MP Teresa Carvalho also disclosing her own fear of bananas, calling it a shared struggle.

