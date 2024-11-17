City Centre Doha Celebrates Inauguration Of New Pedestrian Bridge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The City Center Doha shopping center has celebrated the official inauguration of its newly-built pedestrian bridge which directly connects it to the DECC Station located on the Doha Metro's Red Line.

The event highlighted the bridge's state-of-the-art design and advanced features, including escalators, an elevator, and a fully air-conditioned passageway, designed to deliver unmatched convenience for commuters and City Center Doha visitors.

A distinguished group of leaders and dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Sheikh Mohammad bin Faisal Al Thani, Vice Chairman of Aamal Company, Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company, and Murat Kayman, General Manager of City Center Doha, along with representatives of Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail), and esteemed members of the media and social media influencers. Together, they marked this significant milestone, celebrating a major addition to City Center Doha's infrastructure.

The newly-opened bridge has already been enhancing access and convenience for visitors from across Doha, offering a seamless connection from the DECC Metro Station directly to the heart of the shopping center. This project reflects City Center Doha's ongoing commitment to providing the best possible shopping experience and to full accessibility for all.

On this occasion, Murat Kayman, General Manager of City Center Doha, commented:“The new pedestrian bridge is a proud achievement for us, embodying our dedication to ensuring City Center Doha shopping center is accessible, comfortable, and convenient for every visitor. By directly connecting to the metro station, we are redefining the journey for our guests, making it smoother and more enjoyable from start to finish.”

The bridge's official inauguration represents City Center Doha's continued investment in serving its community and making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy everything the shopping center has to offer.