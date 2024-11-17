Tension In Bengal’S Beldanga Over Clashes Between Two Groups

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) Tension has erupted in Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad following clashes between two groups of people as a result of which train services were disrupted in the area for some time.

The incident took place on Saturday night. The district officials have claimed that although the tension was acute late Saturday, the situation has come under control from Sunday morning because of their timely action.

Although information had spread that tension was over a particular religious festival, the district police officials have claimed that the tension was because of some local issues.

The district police superintendent of Murshidabad, Surya Pratap Yadav rushed to the spot on Saturday night along with a huge police contingent. He also told media persons that the tension broke out because of some local issues.

“We are trying to identify those involved behind the tension and book them accordingly. I request everybody to cooperate with the police in maintaining the law and order situation. I request all concerned not to take the law into their own hands,” Yadav said.

Following the clashes which extended to the areas adjacent to the Beldanga Station, Bhagirathi Express got stranded at the station for a long time during the early hours on Saturday night. Following the clashes in which sharp weapons were used, district police sources said, some people from both sides received injuries.

Local people claimed that bricks, stone and crude bombs were hurled and some of the local shops were vandalized and set on fire. As a matter of precaution, a huge police contingent has been deployed in the area and constant patrolling was being done by them.

BJP's state president in West Bengal and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar has claimed that an attack targeting a particular community was made at Beldanga on Saturday night in line with what is happening in Bangladesh.

He also questioned why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the police Minister of the State are reluctant to tackle such issues.

“I appeal to the local people of Beldanga not to indulge in any incitement and incitement at this moment. At the same time, I appeal to the police administration to quickly restore peace in the area," he said.