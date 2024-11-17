Gunshot targets Southwest Airlines plane, preventing takeoff

(MENAFN) Southwest reported a troubling incident late Friday evening when one of its planes, preparing for takeoff from Dallas Love Field Airport, was struck by a bullet. The aircraft, which was scheduled to depart for Indianapolis, was hit on the right side, just below the cockpit, while the crew was in the process of preparing for takeoff. As a result, the plane had to return to the gate, and the flight was canceled.



According to a Southwest Airlines spokesperson, fortunately, there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident. The airline promptly alerted law enforcement authorities, and the aircraft was taken out of service for a thorough inspection. The company made it clear that the plane would not proceed with its planned journey, as safety was the top priority.



The security breach occurred around 9:50 p.m. local time, and in response to the situation, both Dallas police and Dallas Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene. Authorities quickly ensured the safety of all involved, and an investigation into the source of the gunshot was initiated. The airport confirmed the presence of emergency responders, who worked to secure the area and address the incident swiftly.



Dallas Love Field Airport also stated that, after the plane was damaged, the passengers were safely evacuated. Although the airline was not immediately specified in some reports, Southwest Airlines later confirmed the details. The airline emphasized that the safety of passengers and crew was the top priority, and the incident is now under investigation.

