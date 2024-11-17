Russia Targeting Energy Facilities Across Ukraine Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is attacking power generation and transmission facilities across Ukraine.

This was announced by Ukraine's Minister, Herman Galushchenko, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Another massive attack on the energy system is underway. The enemy is targeting power generation and transmission facilities across the entire country. The transmission system operator has urgently implemented emergency power outages," Galushchenko stated.

He added that where possible, rescue workers and energy specialists are already addressing the aftermath of the attacks.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, due to enemy shelling, preventive power outages have been implemented in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Donetsk region, and Dnipropetrovsk region.