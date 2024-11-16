Real Kashmir Among I-League Clubs Accusing AIFF Of 'Tender Process Mismanagement'
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Putting up a united front, the owners of 13 I-League clubs on Saturday accused the All India football Federation (AIFF) of jeopardizing the future of the second tier championship, citing complete mismanagement in bidding process of broadcast rights.
The I-League is set to start on November 22.
The club owners threatened to take up the matter to the Asian Football Confederation and FIFA, claiming that the AIFF's actions violate the football development roadmap.
Questions were being asked why the tender for broadcast of five entities of the AIFF - I-League, I-League 2, Indian Women's League, Santosh Trophy and Senior Women's Championship - is being awarded when a single company (Shrachi Group) has been the sole bidder.
The AIFF has sought its executive committee's nod to award the bid to Shrachi Sports.
“According to the rules, you need at least two bidders for a tender to be valid, but there was only one bidder (Shrachi Group). The tender committee didn't even sign the document when it was opened, and permission from the ExCo was only taken yesterday,” Delhi FC owner Ranjit Bajaj cited lack of transparency in the whole process.
Co-founder of Real Kashmir Arshad Shawl said:“We are very sorry that we've come at this level where we needed to address this issue publicly, instead of sitting behind closed doors to resolve our differences. On behalf of the I-League owners, we are hopeful that we'll come together, iron out our differences, and start the league on time with all the expectations met.”
