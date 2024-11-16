Sajad Lone Accuses NC Of Betrayal Over Assembly Resolution

Addressing a presser, Lone stated that the resolution passed in the recent assembly session 'lacked' clarity and failed to explicitly demand the reinstatement of Article 370 and Article 35A.

“The resolution was ambiguous, with no clear mention of rejecting the August 5, 2019, decision or reinstating Article 370,” Lone said.

He stated that the NC and Congress framed the resolution in a way that avoided confronting the controversial constitutional changes enacted by the central government in 2019.

He criticized the Congress for its inconsistent stance, noting that its national leadership recently distanced itself from any commitment to Article 370.

“Congress is playing a dual game,” Lone said.“On one hand, they want to capitalize on pro-370 sentiments in Jammu and Kashmir, while on the other hand, their central leaders say it's a closed chapter.”

Lone also accused the National Conference of colluding with the BJP.“This is a fixed match,” he said.“Both parties, NC and BJP, are aligned when it comes to deceiving the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The PC chief, however, admitted that his party, along with others like the PDP and Awami Itehad Party, initially supported the resolution due to insufficient time to review its content.

“We were given mere seconds to read the resolution. It was presented in such a way that rejecting it outright could have been portrayed as betrayal,” he said.

