Israeli Strikes Kill Two Paramedics, Injures Four In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Lebanese of announced Saturday that two paramedics were killed, and four others were after Israeli warplanes launched offensive raids in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the ministry reported that a paramedic was killed in Burj Rahal early this morning, after he was directly targeted by Israeli shelling while he was helping an injured person.

Another paramedic was killed, and four others were injured during an Israeli on a group of paramedics while they were performing their duties in Kfartabnit, the statement continued, affirming that two other paramedics were still missing.

Lebanon has been under Israeli offensive for more than a year which has been intensified since last September resulting in thousands of casualties and displacing over a million people.



