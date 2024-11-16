Ukraine's Surrender Only Thing Putin Wants To Negotiate Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is beneficial for Vladimir to negotiate only on certain capitulation conditions on Ukraine's part but no one will allow this to happen.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"It is beneficial for him to sit down (at the negotiating table - ed.), but it is not beneficial for him to negotiate. It is beneficial for him to agree on some capitulation conditions from our side, but no one will allow him to do that," Zelensky said.

Talks withonly give him hope for weakening of international isolation - MFA Ukraine spox

He emphasized that Putin does not seek peace at all, but this does not mean that he does not want to sit down with other leaders at the negotiating table. "Why? Because for him it is about destroying political isolation that has been built since the start of the war. And it is beneficial for him to sit down to talk but not to reach an agreement," said the head of state.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Fox News recently reported that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to soon appoint a special representative who should lead the negotiations on the end of the Russian war in Ukraine from the American side.