Buffett’S Q3 Moves: Nubank Stake Cut, Pizza Giant Acquired

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Warren Buffett's has made significant changes to its portfolio. The company reduced its stake in Brazilian fintech Nubank while acquiring shares in Domino's Pizza. This move reflects Buffett's ongoing strategy of adapting to conditions and seeking value opportunities.



Berkshire sold 20.7 million shares of Nu Holdings, Nubank's parent company. The sale left Berkshire with 86.4 million shares in the fintech firm. This reduction came as Nubank's stock price fell 7.74% to $14.06 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Meanwhile, Berkshire invested in Domino's Pizza, purchasing 1.3 million shares. The stake was worth approximately $550 million at the end of September. Domino's stock closed at $430.43, down 1.28% following the news.



Buffett's company also acquired a new position in Pool Corp, a swimming pool supply distributor. Berkshire bought 404,000 shares valued at $152 million. Pool Corp's stock rose 4.17% in response to this investment.







These portfolio adjustments occurred during the third quarter of 2024. Berkshire's own Class A shares (BRK-A) increased by 0.77% to $705.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.



The changes align with Buffett's value investing philosophy. He seeks companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential at reasonable prices. The reduction in Nubank holdings may indicate concerns about the fintech sector's volatility.



Berkshire's move into Domino's Pizza suggests confidence in the food delivery industry's future. The investment in Pool Corp could reflect optimism about the home improvement sector.

Overall, Berkshire was a net seller of stocks in the third quarter. The company sold about $36 billion worth of shares while purchasing only $1.5 billion. This cautious approach has led to a record cash reserve of $325.2 billion.



Buffett, now 94 years old, continues to seek substantial investment opportunities. He emphasizes the need for low-risk investments with high return potential. The current economic climate, with high interest rates and inflation concerns, influences these decisions.



These portfolio changes offer insights into Buffett's market outlook. They demonstrate his adaptability and commitment to value investing principles. Investors worldwide closely watch Berkshire's moves for clues about market trends and opportunities.



The reshuffling of Berkshire's portfolio highlights the importance of flexibility in investing. It shows that even legendary investors like Buffett continually reassess their positions. This approach allows for adaptation to changing market conditions and economic landscapes.

