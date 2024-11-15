Chancay To Shanghai -- Alpacas On The Move



LIMA, PERU / SHANGHAI, CHINA - OutReach Newswire - 15 November 2024 - "From Chancay to Shanghai," this expression has become quite popular in Peru, and it has finally become a reality.







China's financial hub Shanghai, which has the world's largest port, is expected to welcome more goods from Latin America. And from Shanghai, these products will be shipped throughout Asia.

The Chancay Port, which was constructed by Chinese companies, allows cargos to be shipped directly from Peru to China - the short transit time will only be 23 days. It has officially opened on November 14.

The port is expected to generate 4.5 billion US dollars of annual economic benefit for Peru, accounting for 1.8% of the GDP. It will also provide thousands of direct and indirect jobs for local people.

All these mean immense business opportunities to Peruvian entrepreneurs.

Alpaca plush toy makers Ysabel Zea has been doing business with China for eight years. She has been attending the China International Import Expo for three years for showing her new products to Chinese consumers.





Alpaca plush toy maker Ysabel Zea shows her latest design at China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Nov 6, 2024

In the past, it took over 60 days for goods to be shipped from Lima to Shanghai. But the shortening transit means a lot to her.

"It means future. It means works for more artisans in Peru. It means opportunities, more income for families, better education for sons and daughters. It means just hope," says Zea.

It's not only about China and Peru. The Chancay Port also provides growing space to the Asia-Pacific region.

Cargo shipped from Peru to China can make a stop in Shanghai and then go to places like Japan, South Korea and South East Asia.

That means residents in Asia will have better opportunities to enjoy fresher coffee, avocados and blueberries from Latin America.

To Peruvian exporters like Ysabel Zea, the Chancay Port also means their products can reach a larger market.

"Now with the new port of Chancay, many opportunities acome. It will be easier for us to bring our products here to Chancay and then to Shanghai," says Zea.

Now, "From Chancay to Shanghai," this expression has become a reality.

