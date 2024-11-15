Spartanburg Community College Expands Cherokee County Campus In Iconic Gaffney Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growth in the Shadow of the Peach

SCC is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Cherokee Campus, underscoring its commitment to growing educational opportunities in Cherokee County.

- Dr. Michael MikotaGAFFNEY, SC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spartanburg Community College (SCC) is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Cherokee Campus in Gaffney, SC, underscoring its commitment to growing educational opportunities in Cherokee County and surrounding areas. Facilitated by Lyons Industrial Properties, SCC has successfully acquired two commercial properties in Gaffney: the former Fatz Restaurant site and an adjoining ± 20-acre land tract.The more than $50 million investment will bring to life an expansion strategically located under the iconic Peach water tower along Interstate 85, adding a unique, highly recognizable landmark to SCC's evolving Cherokee County Campus.SCC is celebrating an extraordinary period of growth with an inspiring surge in enrollment, creating the perfect timing for these efforts. Over the past year, SCC has seen a remarkable 17% year-over-year increase in new student enrollment, surpassing its goal and bringing in a total of 3,317 new students. Since 2020, the College's overall headcount has surged by 62%, bringing total enrollment to over 6,700 students across its Cherokee County Campus and four other campuses.This growth trend has also been reflected in SCC's number of graduates, which has climbed by 39% since the 2015-2016 academic year, increasing from 784 to an impressive 1,086 in 2023-2024. As SCC continues to expand, the College remains dedicated to meeting the educational and workforce needs of its community, ensuring access to quality education for a growing student body.SCC President Dr. Michael Mikota described the expansion as a transformative milestone, stating,“As a native of Cherokee County, this historic announcement is both personally and professionally significant, as we continue to drive South Carolina forward into a new age of innovation in higher education and economic development. The strategic investment in our community exemplifies SCC's mission to empower our region to new heights of opportunity and prosperity for many generations to come.”The expanded Cherokee County Campus will offer students a more dynamic environment, combining rich community heritage with enhanced academic and training facilities to support the workforce of tomorrow. The expansion will also feature the Spark Center, a business accelerator designed to support companies looking to relocate to Cherokee County."Our County's growth is dependent upon strong educational partners that ensure relevant, affordable, and accessible educational opportunities for our community. The expansion of SCC's Cherokee County Campus allows us to continue to make Cherokee County a place companies want to invest in,” said Amanda Painter, Vice President of Community Enhancement & Workforce Development at Spartanburg Community College.Since its opening, SCC's Tyger River Spark Center has generated an astounding $52.6 billion economic impact. The Spark Center's initiatives have supported the creation of over 130,000 jobs, significantly contributing to the economic vitality and growth of South Carolina.With these additions, SCC strengthens its role as a regional leader in education, aligning resources with the unique needs of Cherokee County and beyond.For more information, visit SCCSC.

Savanna James

Spartanburg Community College

+1 864-524-8526

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.