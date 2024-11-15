عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Recycling System (NJR-138)


11/15/2024 11:31:48 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Recycling in an apartment is a nightmare," said an inventor, from Bronx, NY. "I needed an enclosed, efficient, economical, environmentally-friendly recycling system that eliminated the perpetual cost of plastic recycling bags, so I dusted off my drawing board and designed the Snap Bin Recycling System. My wife loves that recycling's a chore no more thanks to my nifty liner-innovation. She simply drops the liner into the bin and it snaps into place!"

According to the inventor, the patent-pending Snap Bin features a hinged lid that fits securely, swings open easily and clicks closed, thus containing odors and preventing rodent/insect infestations. The uniquely-designed, dual-purpose liner/transport tote is reusable, waterproof and washable. Furthermore, the reusable liner eliminates costly plastic recycling bags, and reduces the risk of plastic bags jamming sorting machinery at recycling centers. Additionally, the liners/transport totes can be created in a variety of colors and patterns suitable for any decor. The durably crafted bin's sleek, compact design is ideal for small apartments and can be scaled-up for larger households and living spaces. Lastly, prototypes and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-138, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN15112024003732001241ID1108890685


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search