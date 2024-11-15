Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Recycling System (NJR-138)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Recycling in an apartment is a nightmare," said an inventor, from Bronx, NY. "I needed an enclosed, efficient, economical, environmentally-friendly recycling system that eliminated the perpetual cost of plastic recycling bags, so I dusted off my drawing board and designed the Snap Bin Recycling System. My wife loves that recycling's a chore no more thanks to my nifty liner-innovation. She simply drops the liner into the bin and it snaps into place!"

According to the inventor, the patent-pending Snap Bin features a hinged lid that fits securely, swings open easily and clicks closed, thus containing odors and preventing rodent/insect infestations. The uniquely-designed, dual-purpose liner/transport tote is reusable, waterproof and washable. Furthermore, the reusable liner eliminates costly plastic recycling bags, and reduces the risk of plastic bags jamming sorting machinery at recycling centers. Additionally, the liners/transport totes can be created in a variety of colors and patterns suitable for any decor. The durably crafted bin's sleek, compact design is ideal for small apartments and can be scaled-up for larger households and living spaces. Lastly, prototypes and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-138, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

