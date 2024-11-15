Man Killed In Russian Strike On Village In Zaporizhzhia Region
11/15/2024 9:10:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Malynivka in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region with artillery.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported the incident on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"A 67-year-old man was killed in the artillery shelling of Malynivka," Fedorov said, adding that the victim was at home when the attack occurred.
On November 14, Russian forces carried out 466 strikes targeting 12 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region.
