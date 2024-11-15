Sandeep Marwah Attends Prestigious Event At The Italian Embassy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo-Italian and Cultural Forum, was a special guest at an exclusive gathering hosted by H.E. Antonio Bartoli, the Ambassador of Italy to India. The event was organized on the occasion of a high-level delegation visit, led by Plenipotentiary Andrea Tiriticco, Inspector General of the Italian Foreign Ministry.



The event brought together a distinguished group of ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomats, and professionals from diverse industries, including the fields of art and culture. The delegation from Italy, which included representatives specializing in cyber security, actively participated in the discussions and networking sessions.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, renowned for his significant contributions to cultural diplomacy and media, engaged with the Italian delegates, promoting further collaboration between India and Italy in the fields of arts and culture. The event underscored the importance of fostering cultural ties and strengthening international partnerships.





