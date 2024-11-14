COP29: Brazil’S CNI Debates Future Of Fuel

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – When it comes to production of biofuels, Brazil has great potential and a leg up over other countries, said this Thursday (14) in Baku, Azerbaijan the head of the Dubai, UAE office of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce Rafael Solimeo. He sat in the“Future Fuel” panel as part of the seminar“Business dialogue towards a low-carbon economy,” held by Brazil's National Confederation of (CNI) with the Arab Chamber as an institutional partner during the 29th United Nations Climate Change (COP29 ).

The Arab Chamber executive joined a DEWA event alongside Brazilian authorities



During his presentation, Solimeo remarked that Brazil has advantages over the competition in biofuels production due to its solid experience in biofuel usage and its potential to explore renewable energies. Approximately 85% of automobiles in Brazil are flex-fuel, i.e., they will run on gasoline, made from oil, or from ethanol, derived from sugarcane or corn.

Prior to the CNI seminar, Solimeo attended a meeting hosted by the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) alongside the state secretary for Economic Development from Mato Grosso, Brazil, César Alberto Miranda Lima. DEWA executives told the secretary about the authority's projects in Dubai. They also discussed investments and invited the secretary to attend the 2025 edition of Wetex, a trade show featuring projects and solutions in electricity and water usage.

