Mod Set To Draft Demobilization Law By December 18 MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of Ukraine is set to prepare a draft law outlining the conditions for demobilization during martial law by December 18, 2024.

This information was confirmed by Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Kostenko, the Committee officially requested the Ministry of Defense to develop a draft law that would define the procedures and conditions for the discharge of certain categories of military personnel during martial law.

"A response has been received recently, stating that according to the Ministry of Defense's plan, the draft will be ready within the deadline set by Parliament - by December 18, 2024," Kostenko informed.

The MP clarified that it is still unclear what specific mechanisms for discharge the Ministry of Defense will propose.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law on mobilization, with 283 MPs supporting the legislative initiative.

The Parliament has mandated the government, specifically the Ministry of Defense, to develop a draft demobilization law within an eight-month period.