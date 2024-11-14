Myworks Celebrates Achieving 'Built For Shopify' Status

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NV, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The app is the first in the ecommerce accounting niche to get this recognition.'Built for Shopify' is reserved for apps that meet the highest standards of the ecommerce platform. Think of it as Shopify's stamp of approval. While many apps get four or five-star reviews, only around 5% get this recognition.Now that there are over 10,000 apps in the Shopify ecosystem, merchants are overwhelmed with choice. 'Built for Shopify' offers peace of mind and reassurance that apps like MyWorks are dependable and top-tier solutions, especially when it comes to critical areas like accounting.Wondering what it takes to join this exclusive club? MyWorks has earned this recognition by hitting all the following benchmarks:. Designed to match Shopify's user experience. Flawlessly integrated into Shopify admin. Built to keep store speed lightning-fast. No unnecessary edits to theme files. Optimized for a smooth checkout experience. Clean, seamless uninstall for storefronts. Fully compliant with app store rulesBut this achievement goes beyond simply meeting the criteria. MyWorks stands out as the only ecommerce accounting app native to Shopify. It's designed to integrate directly into the platform's ecosystem and work seamlessly within it. That means, unlike other apps, MyWorks feels like an extension of Shopify rather than a separate software.Achieving 'Built for Shopify' was by no means a simple process. The MyWorks team dedicated months to refining product design and functionality.Looking ahead, the MyWorks team remains committed to meeting these high standards. Their mission has always been to find new ways to solve customers' challenges and support their businesses. MyWorks knows ecommerce accounting can be complex so they want to keep it simple.

