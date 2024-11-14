Intellectual Property Boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush Adds Associate Maryam Sheikh In Houston

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas-based

intellectual property boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP , has added recent law school Maryam as an associate in Houston.

Ms. Sheikh represents clients in patent disputes involving a broad range of technologies, including microprocessors, computer architecture, wireless local area networks, cellular systems, data transmission, and many other areas.

"Maryam is an exceptionally talented lawyer dedicated to accomplishing clients' goals by doing things the right way," says firm partner Leslie Payne . "She is a perfect fit for the interesting and important cases we handle every day."

Ms. Sheikh supports

Heim, Payne & Chorush's experienced team of trial lawyers with extensive case law research, document preparation, and strategy development. Before beginning her legal career, she taught physics and chemistry at a Houston-area college preparatory school. She is fluent in Urdu and conversational in Punjabi and Hindi.

Ms. Sheikh is a cum laude graduate of the University of Houston Law Center, where she was a Dean's List member and Articles Editor for the

Houston Journal of International Law, which published her student comment.

Ms. Sheikh previously worked with the Anti-Defamation League and Bayou City

Waterkeeper on cases involving civil rights, free speech, water rights, and other areas. She earned her undergraduate degree in physics with a minor in mathematics from Rice University.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit .

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED