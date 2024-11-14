PM Modi Receives Warm ISKCON Welcome In Panvel, Signals Solidarity After Bangladesh Temple Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi was warmly received by ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) monks upon his arrival in Panvel, Maharashtra, on Thursday.

In a heartwarming display of devotion, ISKCON volunteers welcomed the Prime Minister with the chanting of“Hare Rama, Hare Krishna”. PM Modi also joined in by playing the cymbals. This added a special spiritual touch to the moment. He also visited the temple and had a brief interaction with the monks present there.

The event highlighted the deep connection between the Prime Minister and the ISKCON movement, spotlighting the significance of spirituality and cultural heritage.

During his visit, PM Modi's gesture of solidarity with the ISKCON monks was seen widely as a sign of his care and commitment to their well-being.

The Prime Minister's appearance among the monks in Panvel was viewed as a message of protection and reassurance for the ISKCON community, both in India and abroad.

Many believe that PM Modi's public support for ISKCON sends a clear signal that India stands with them, no matter where they carry out their religious practice. This highlighted the nation's commitment to safeguarding religious freedoms worldwide.

This display of unity comes in the wake of a troubling incident in August, when an ISKCON temple in Meherpur, located in Bangladesh's Khulna division, was vandalised and set on fire amidst unrest in the country following the resignation of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The attack was part of a broader wave of violence targeting Hindu temples across Bangladesh, with the Meherpur temple being completely destroyed.

In response to the attacks, India had expressed strong condemnation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) then called the incidents "deplorable" and urged the Bangladesh government to take immediate action to protect the safety of Hindus and other minorities.

PM Modi personally monitored the situation, stressing that the safety and security of religious communities, particularly Hindus, should be a priority for the Bangladeshi government.

Experts believe that by spending time with the ISKCON members in Panvel, PM Modi not only reinforced his government's commitment to protecting religious groups but also sent a broader message of international solidarity.