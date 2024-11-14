Trump recommends Gabbard for intelligence director

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has nominated former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as his choice for director of national intelligence. Gabbard, who switched from the Party to the Party in 2024 and endorsed Trump for president, is set to oversee the US intelligence community, including agencies such as the NSA, CIA, and FBI, if confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.



In a statement on Wednesday, Trump praised Gabbard for her two-decade-long commitment to the country, emphasizing her bipartisan support and highlighting her leadership qualities. He noted that she would bring a “fearless spirit” to the role, championing constitutional rights and promoting peace through strength.



Gabbard, a former US Army National Guard officer who served in Iraq and Kuwait, was promoted to lieutenant colonel in 2021. She served as a US Representative from Hawaii from 2013 to 2021 and made headlines in 2016 when she resigned as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee. Gabbard eventually left the Democratic Party, criticizing its direction and leadership, and ran for president in 2020, advocating for anti-war policies and opposing US military interventions in the Middle East.



Trump, a vocal critic of the FBI and DOJ, has accused the federal agencies of being weaponized against him and his supporters as part of a political agenda.

MENAFN14112024000045015687ID1108886026