Hypera Pharma’S Q3 Results: Revenue Down, Cash Flow Up

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Hypera Pharma, a leading Brazilian company, recently unveiled its third-quarter 2024 results. The company reported a significant decline in key financial metrics.



Hypera's adjusted net income from continuing operations fell by 25.9% to R$370.1 million ($64.9 million) compared to the same period last year. The company's net revenue also decreased by 10.4% to R$1.915 billion ($336 million).



This decline reflects the challenging conditions and strategic changes implemented by Hypera. The pharmaceutical giant initiated a working capital optimization process to improve long-term financial health.



Hypera's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) from continuing operations dropped by 29.6% to R$561.2 million ($98.5 million).



The EBITDA margin decreased to 29.3%, an 8 percentage point reduction from the previous year. These figures highlight the short-term impact of the company's strategic shift.







Despite the overall decline, Hypera 's operating cash flow grew by 1.9% to R$738.1 million ($129.5 million). This increase represents the highest level ever recorded by the company in a third quarter.

Hypera's Financial Strategy and Market Reaction

The positive cash flow demonstrates Hypera's ability to generate funds even in challenging times. The company's net debt (post-hedge) stood at R$6.997 billion ($1.23 billion) at the end of September.



This figure shows a reduction from R$7.260 billion ($1.27 billion) at the close of the second quarter. The decrease in debt indicates a slight improvement in Hypera's financial position.



Hypera's financial results reflect its strategic decision to optimize working capital. This process involves reducing inventory levels and decreasing accounts receivable days.



While this strategy impacts short-term results, it aims to enhance long-term operational efficiency and cash generation. The company expects this initiative to increase operating cash generation by up to R$2.5 billion ($438.6 million) by 2028.



Over the next decade, Hypera projects a total increase of R$7.5 billion ($1.32 billion) in cash generation. These projections highlight the potential long-term benefits of the current strategy.



In response to these changes, Hypera suspended its financial guidance for 2024. This decision reflects the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the new working capital strategy.



The company also announced a share buyback program for up to 7.4% of its outstanding shares. The market reacted negatively to these announcements, with Hypera's stock price dropping significantly.



Investors and analysts express concern about the short-term impact on the company's financial performance. However, some view these changes as necessary for sustainable long-term growth.



Hypera's strategic shift occurs against a backdrop of high interest rates and economic challenges in Brazil. The company aims to improve its financial flexibility and operational efficiency in this environment.



In short, these changes position Hypera to capture future growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector.

MENAFN14112024007421016031ID1108885695