Transforming Healthcare With Real-Time AI Image Analytic

Join us to discover how NVIDIA IGX and SDVoE enable seamless ultra-low latency solutions

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech announces enhanced AI detection for endoscopy surgical systems with the integration of its MIC-735M-IO, powered by NVIDIA IGXTM, and the VEGA series ultra-low-latency SDVoE solution. Utilizing NVIDIA Holoscan AI software, this solution enables real-time AI surgical detection, transforming endoscopy. To explore these advancements, join Advantech's upcoming webinar, "Transforming Endoscopy with Real-Time AI Detection," covering the MIC-735M-IO and VEGA series in AI-powered visualization and ultra-low latency transmission, shaping the future of digital operating rooms.

Advantech IGX System: Advancing Medical AI with NVIDIA Holoscan for Superior Real-Time Image Analytics

The Advantech MIC-735M-IO is a compact, medical-grade edge AI system (192 x 376.7 x 338.5 mm) equipped with NVIDIA IGX OrinTM. It includes a PCIe x16 slot for the NVIDIA RTXTM A6000 GPU or the newly supported NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPU, delivering AI performance up to 1705 TOPS. Built on the NVIDIA IGX platform, the MIC-735M-IO seamlessly integrates with NVIDIA Holoscan, enabling real-time AI processing and supporting the MONAI framework for training deep learning models optimized for medical AI workflows. Using NVIDIA Holoscan, the MIC-735M-IO enhances visualization and automatic anomaly detection, enabling doctors to perform surgery on Endoscopy Surgical Systems more effectively and with ultra-low latency. Additionally, the MIC-735M-IO comes with documentation for medical certifications (IEC 60601, 62304) to ensure compatibility with existing medical equipment.

The Advantech VEGA Series: Delivering Ultra-Low Latency and High-Quality Video for Real-Time Surgical Navigation

Advantech has developed a range of video-over-IP products using SDVoE technology, including the VEGA 1000 series UHD video converter systems and the VEGA-3003 UHD SDVoE video capture card, specifically designed for remote video transmission. The VEGA-1200 and VEGA-1100 are essential for processing 4K video clips in digital OR systems, transmitting via 10G Ethernet using SDVoE technology. Additionally, the VEGA-3003 decodes video sources, ensuring ultra-low latency and high-quality video composition. These VEGA SDVoE solutions integrate seamlessly within the OR, ensuring reliable video reception and maintaining top-quality standards, enabling surgeons to make precise, real-time decisions based on AI-processed data.

With this advancement, healthcare centers can significantly advance their endoscopy surgical system technology by leveraging Advantech's AI platform, NVIDIA Holoscan, and SDVoE video over IP technologies. This integration accelerates AI model deployment, improves surgical accuracy, and achieves high-precision image analysis with ultra-low latency video transmission. For more information about this project, please contact your local sales team.

local sales team.

About Advantech : Advantech's corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. ( )

SOURCE Advantech

