Aquib Nabi Takes 6 As J & K Dominate Tripura On Day 1
Date
11/14/2024 5:10:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- J&K senior men's cricket team was on top Wednesday on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy match against Tripura at JKCA Hostel Ground in Jammu.
Opting to bowl first, J&K bowlers led by Aquib Nabi dismantled Tripura top order as they could only make 165/10 in 50.3 overs. Aquib was the pick of the bowlers, recording figures of 6/54. Pacer Rasikh
ADVERTISEMENT
Salam took 3/26 to rout Tripura. Captain Mandeep Singh top scored for the visitors, scoring 67 of 122 balls to stem the embarrassment as Tripura was 68/5 at one point.
ADVERTISEMENT
In reply, J&K was 82/3 in 29 overs at the end of Day 1. Opening batter Shubham Khajuria was not out on 46 of 92 balls.
J&K would hope to take the lead on Day 2 to guarantee innings lead and three points. The team would then look to win the game at their home ground.
Read Also
J&K Beats Meghalaya By 7 Wickets In Ranji Trophy
Ranji Trophy: J&K Closing In On Meghalaya In Shillong
A win would put J&K in a strong position in Elite A group, which is currently led by Baroda (3 wins, 1 draw) with 20 points. J&K is second with 17 points from four games, winning two and drawing one.
Mumbai is third with 16 points from four games (2 wins, 1 loss).
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14112024000215011059ID1108885343
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.