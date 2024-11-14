Aquib Nabi Takes 6 As J & K Dominate Tripura On Day 1

Opting to bowl first, J&K bowlers led by Aquib Nabi dismantled Tripura top order as they could only make 165/10 in 50.3 overs. Aquib was the pick of the bowlers, recording figures of 6/54. Pacer Rasikh

Salam took 3/26 to rout Tripura. Captain Mandeep Singh top scored for the visitors, scoring 67 of 122 balls to stem the embarrassment as Tripura was 68/5 at one point.

In reply, J&K was 82/3 in 29 overs at the end of Day 1. Opening batter Shubham Khajuria was not out on 46 of 92 balls.

J&K would hope to take the lead on Day 2 to guarantee innings lead and three points. The team would then look to win the game at their home ground.

A win would put J&K in a strong position in Elite A group, which is currently led by Baroda (3 wins, 1 draw) with 20 points. J&K is second with 17 points from four games, winning two and drawing one.

Mumbai is third with 16 points from four games (2 wins, 1 loss).

