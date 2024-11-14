Team Qatar Archers Impress At West Asian Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Buraydah: The Qatari national archery team claimed seven medals - one gold, one silver, and five bronze - in an impressive showing at the first-ever West Asian Archery Championship, currently taking place in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

In the U-18 Olympic archery mixed team event, Qatar's Ahmed Al Sada and Reem Al Saei clinched the medal, showcasing their outstanding teamwork and skill.

For the U-18 men's Olympic archery team competition, Ahmed Al Sada, Omar Larem, and Khamis Al Nasser earned a silver medal, while the U-18 women's team - Reem Al Saei, Sharifa Al Obaidli, and Fatima Al Amri - claimed bronze.

Ahmed Al Sada also brought home a bronze medal in the U-18 men's individual Olympic archery category, while Reem Al Saei secured another bronze for Qatar in the U-18 women's individual Olympic archery competition.

In the women's individual compound archery, Aisha Al Saai won bronze, adding to Qatar's medal tally. Aisha Al Saei, Aisha Al Azzizi, and Sarah Al Obaidan further contributed to Qatar's success, winning bronze in the women's team compound archery event.