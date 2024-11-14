Al Duhail Crush Ahli Sidab At Asian Handball

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Two-time champions Al Duhail SC yesterday secured a commanding 42-27 win over Oman's Ahli Sidab Club in the 27th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship at the Al Duhail Main Hall.

The tournament, featuring nine top clubs from across Asia, serves as a qualifier for the IHF Men's Handball Club World Championship which is set to take place in Egypt next year.

The dominant victory in their opening Group B clash put Al Duhail on top of the table, with Saudi Arabia's Khaleej Club in second place, followed by Kuwait's Kazma SC, Iran's Sanat Mes Kerman, and Ahli Sidab in the same order.

Al Duhail handball team captain Ahmed Maddi was elated with joy following their opening win.

Maddi emphasised the importance of winning the opening match to bolster their chances of advancing to the next round and to maintain a strong position to contend for the championship title.

The captain credited Al Duhail's impressive performance to their thorough preparation ahead of the match. He added that the team had carefully analysed Ahli Sidab's gameplay and made strategic plans that were well-executed to secure their first two points in the home event.

Maddi said he is confident in Al Duhail's ability to vie for the title once again, having won the prestigious Championship in 2018 and 2021.

Looking ahead, Maddi noted that the team will be well-prepared for their upcoming match against Kuwait's Kazma, their second fixture in Group Two, today.

Earlier, in Group A, UAE's Sharjah SC edged past Kuwait's Al Kuwait SC with a thrilling 30-29 win. Khaleej Club of Saudi Arabia overpowered Kuwait's Kazma SC with a 36-24 victory in Group B.

The championship kicked off with a 29-all draw between hosts Al Rayyan and Bahrain's Al Shabab. Kazma SC secured 27-20 win over Ahli Sidab Club, while Khaleej Club clinched a 31-22 win over Iran's Sanat Mes Kerman on the same day.

Apart from the Al Duhail-Kazma SC clash today, the Group A action will see Al Rayyan facing Sharjah SC, while Al Shabab will compete against Al Kuwait SC. In Group B, Ahli Sidab Club will take on Sanat Mes Kerman.

The nine-team competition, serving as a qualifying event for next year's IHF Men's Handball Club World Championship Egypt 2025, will conclude on November 23.