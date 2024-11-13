Petco Names Joe Venezia Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco and Wellness Company, (Nasdaq: WOOF ) today announced Joe Venezia will join the company as Chief Revenue Officer, effective Nov. 17, reporting to Joel Anderson, Chief Executive Officer. In this newly created role, Venezia will be responsible for driving revenue and developing integrated strategies to improve the customer experience. Joe will oversee critical areas that contribute to Petco's growth, including pet care centers, pet and veterinary services, and customer success capabilities.

Joe Venezia will join Petco as Chief Revenue Officer, effective Nov. 17 2024, reporting to Joel Anderson, Chief Executive Officer.

Continue Reading

"Joe is a proven sales and retail executive with an impressive track record of delivering results," said Joel Anderson, Chief Executive Officer. "Over the course of his career, he has demonstrated the ability to mobilize teams to achieve sales and profit goals and I'm confident his extensive operational and commercial experience will be instrumental in our long-term success."

"Petco has a strong brand and a highly differentiated footprint with a significant opportunity to drive profitable growth," said Joe Venezia. "I look forward to working with Joel, the rest of the executive leadership team and all of our Petco partners as we focus on improving our performance to create lasting value for our customers and shareholders."

Venezia brings more than 25 years of retail experience to Petco and most recently he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Stores at Michaels, where he was responsible for providing overall leadership and direction for Michaels Stores in the U.S. and Canada. Prior to Michaels, Joe held multiple leadership positions at Bridgestone Retail Operations, Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us, Walmart and Procter & Gamble.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco and on the Petco app . In tandem with Petco Love , a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This

press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. Although Petco believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully manage leadership transition, execute on our strategy and drive profitability, and the risk factors we identify in our

Securities and Exchange Commission

filings, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. Petco undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation, or other competent legal authority.

Media Contact:

Lisa Stark

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED