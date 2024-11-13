Trump Picks Marco Rubio For Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- US President-elect Donald nominated Marco Rubio - a senior Senator from Florida, to serve as secretary of state in his new administration.

Marco is a highly respected leader and a very powerful "Voice of Freedom," Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries.

"I look forward to working with Marco to Make America, and the World, Safe and Great Again," the President-elect noted.

On his part, Rubio, 53, said "Leading the U.S. Department of State is a tremendous responsibility and I am honored by the trust President Trump has placed in me."

"As Secretary of State, I will work every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda," he wrote in a tweet.

"Under the leadership of President Trump we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else.

"I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the US Senate so the President has his national security and foreign policy team in place when he takes office on January 20," he added. (end)

