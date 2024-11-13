Crown Prince Attends Graduation Of Future Knights Officers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, November 13 (Petra) -- Deputising for King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Wednesday attended the graduation ceremony of the fifth class of Future Knights (Forsan Al Mustaqbal) officers, held at the Royal Military College.According to a royal court statement, at the ceremony, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Crown Prince Al Hussein inspected the ranks of graduates.Speaking at the ceremony, the Royal Military College's commandant said graduates have learned military sciences and martial arts that qualify them to succeed in military service.Addressing the graduates of the Silver Jubilee class of the college, which marks its 75th anniversary next year, the commandant said they are the leaders of the future who protect the homeland.During the ceremony, attended by His Highness Prince Mired bin Ra'ad, chief royal councillor at the Royal Hashemite Court, the Crown Prince distributed awards to top achievers.Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, acting Public Security Directorate director Brig. Gen. Anwar Tarawneh, and a number of lawmakers and diplomats attended the ceremony.Founded in 1950, the Royal Military College graduates officers from JAF and armed forces in other Arab countries.