TEVET Achieves Dod-Recognized CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Compliance

TEVET Receives Perfect Score in DCMA JSVA

GREENEVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that TEVET has successfully completed its Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment (JSVA). This high-level assessment, conducted by C3PAO Cybersec Investments in partnership with the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC), resulted in zero findings – a significant milestone in our cybersecurity journey.

With this achievement, TEVET receives a published High Assessment score of 110 in the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS). This accomplishment demonstrates TEVET's compliance with DFARS clause 252.204-7012 and all 110 requirements outlined in the NIST SP 800-171 standard. TEVET's exemplary performance in the JSVA underscores our commitment to safeguarding controlled unclassified information (CUI) and upholding the highest standards of data protection within our industry. Once the CMMC 2.0 rule takes effect, TEVET will be one of the first companies to achieve CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Compliance from the Department of Defense.

We extend our gratitude to Cybersec Investments and DIBCAC for their thorough evaluation and to our customers and partners for their continued trust and loyalty.

"We are incredibly honored to be one of the first small businesses to achieve DoD-Recognized CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Compliance," said Tracy Solomon, CEO of TEVET. "This milestone reflects our commitment to cybersecurity as well as our proactive investment in safeguarding sensitive DoD data. Achieving compliance ahead of schedule demonstrates

TEVET's dedication to serving as a trusted partner for our defense and aerospace customers."

The CMMC 2.0 Level 2 compliance requires organizations to implement advanced cybersecurity practices to safeguard critical data. TEVET's adherence to DFARS clauses 252.204-7012 and 252.204-7020 further demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data protection and cybersecurity. With this new Level 2 Compliance we can improve eligibility for DoD contracts and enhanced security assurance for our partners; including the ability to bid on contracts that require DFARS 7012, and the new CMMC 2.0 Level 2 flow down.



TEVET has two decades of experience as a leading provider of innovative solutions in the technology and defense sectors. The company specializes in acquiring test and measurement equipment, systems and instrumentation for the direct government and the major prime contractors and is committed to delivering high-quality solutions to its customers. With a strong focus on excellence and innovation TEVET is leading this effort with the LIBERTY EW Platform for Electromagnetic Warfare (EW), a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance electronic warfare capabilities. TEVET brings an additional layer of unmatched service to the customer while providing transparency into the procurement process and has been recognized with over 50 customer and industry awards. We strive to execute at the highest levels, providing service to Country, Customer, and Community. Founded in 2004 by Tracy Solomon, TEVET is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOSB) and HUBZone small business. TEVET is headquartered in Greeneville, TN. For further information about TEVET, please visit .

Media Contact:

Suzanne DeChant

Director of Marketing, TEVET

[email protected]

