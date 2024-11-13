(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Winbond Corporation, a leading global supplier of memory solutions, today announces the enhanced LPDDR4/4X DRAM products, specifically designed for the latest generation of automotive applications. These solutions offer

significant advancements in power efficiency, performance, and carbon reduction.

Winbond's LPDDR4/4X: A Green Solution for the Automotive Industry

The LPDDR4/4X

DRAM is

the fourth generation of low-power memory solutions, providing

power savings without compromising performance. Tailored

to meet the rigorous demands of the automotive

and industrial

sectors, these memory products offer

a unique combination of double data rate technology, low power consumption, and design flexibility.

As the automotive industry transitions

toward electric and hybrid vehicles, energy efficiency becomes

paramount. Winbond's LPDDR4/4X DRAM solutions contribute to

this shift

by significantly reducing power consumption, extending

battery life,

and lower heat generation. Additionally, the technology's high bandwidth and low latency enable

rapid data transfer, supporting the real-time processing needs of modern automotive systems, including

advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS),

in-vehicle infotainment,

and factory automation systems.

Carbon Reduction Through Innovative Packaging

A key highlight of Winbond's LPDDR4/4X DRAM is the introduction of the compact 100BGA package, which is 50% smaller than the traditional 200BGA. The reduction in package size directly translates to a 50% decrease

in packaging-related carbon emissions, aligning with the industry's broader sustainability goals.

The 100BGA package is fully backward-compatible with the existing 200BGA Single Die Package (SDP), simplifying the transition for automotive manufacturers. By adjusting the PCBA layout, customers can seamlessly adopt this advanced memory solution without extensive rework, reducing resource consumption.

Enhanced Reliability and Supply Stability

Winbond ensures a stable supply chain for its LPDDR4/4X DRAM products, guaranteeing

the long-term support to meet the demands of extended product life cycles

in the automotive and industrial industries. Winbond's commitment to quality and supply chain stability also caters to the needs of consumer markets, particularly in applications such as

artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and wearables.

Key Benefits for Automotive Applications:

-

Power Efficiency: LPDDR4/4X DRAM technology lowers power consumption, extending the battery life of electric vehicles (EVs) and reducing heat generation.

-

High Performance: With high bandwidth and low latency, LPDDR4/4X DRAM supports the fast data transfer required for real-time processing in automotive systems.

-

Environmental Sustainability: The 50% reduction in package size from 200BGA to 100BGA leads to a proportional decrease in packaging-related carbon emissions.

-

Design Flexibility : The 100BGA package is backward-compatible with 200BGA, enabling smooth integration and shorter design cycles for automotive manufacturers.

-

Guaranteed Supply: Winbond provides a stable and reliable supply chain, critical for automotive and industrial applications that are characterized by long product life cycles.

-

Internal ECC Circuitry :

LPDDR4/4X DRAM is equipped with built-in ECC circuitry to improve single-bit error correction

and support superior quality, thereby reducing standby and refresh power consumption while enhancing memory reliability.

"We are excited to offer LPDDR4/4X DRAM

solutions that meet the special needs of the automotive sector. By combining power efficiency with superior performance, Winbond's

LPDDR4/4X DRAM products enable electric and hybrid vehicles to meet stringent market demands. At the same time, our innovations in packaging contribute to the industry's carbon reduction goals, further supporting a sustainable future,"

says Winbond.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

Winbond is a registered trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other trademarks and copyrights mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Spokesperson

Chih-Chung Chou

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +886-3-567-8168/+886-987-365-682

