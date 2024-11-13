Prison clashes in Ecuador leave 15 inmates dead, 14 injured

(MENAFN) At least 15 inmates were killed and 14 others injured in violent clashes at Ecuador's largest prison, the Litoral Penitentiary, located in the southwestern city of Guayaquil. The incident occurred early on Tuesday morning in one of the prison’s wings, according to the National Prison Administration (SNAI). The agency reported that the violence involved inmates associated with organized crime and drug trafficking groups, a recurring issue at the facility.



Following the outbreak of violence, the security bloc, which includes the police and armed forces, quickly intervened to regain control of the prison. A large-scale search operation was also initiated in response to the chaos. The SNAI has launched an investigation into the incident, although the exact cause of the violence remains unclear.



The Litoral Penitentiary has a history of violent incidents, many of which are linked to the power struggles between rival criminal organizations. This latest episode of bloodshed adds to a troubling pattern of violence in Ecuador’s prison system. Since February 2021, more than 400 inmates have lost their lives in similar clashes, highlighting the ongoing security challenges within the country’s overcrowded and under-resourced prisons.



Authorities continue to face difficulties in maintaining order in Ecuador's prisons, which are often controlled by violent criminal groups involved in drug trafficking and other illicit activities. The violence within these facilities has prompted calls for prison reform and stronger security measures to prevent further bloodshed.

