Rusty Gear's New Single Turn My Engine Over Released To Country Radio

Rusty Receives CMA of Texas Duet of the Year for Lonely Roads featuring Evelyn Rubio

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Country-Americana songwriter and recording artist Rusty Gear has released his latest single“Turn My Engine Over” to country with submissions being managed by Nashville's Grass Roots . The new single, produced by noted Nashville producer Brad Hill, is an amusing up-tempo rejection of modern in the form of a self-driving electric truck.The song immediately garnered over 150,000 streams on Spotify and the new video is now available on You Tube . The song is the title track of Rusty's latest EP which is comprised of six new Rusty Gear Country-Americana originals. In October, Rusty's“Lonely Roads” release featuring Evelyn Rubio won Duet of the Year at the CMA of Texas annual awards gala in Houston Texas.About Rusty:Rusty Gear is an award winning American singer-songwriter who has released an extensive collection of Americana, Country and Blues music. He has released 9 albums/ EPs of original music featuring top Nashville session players and members of the famed Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section with guest appearances by fabulous female vocalists, including Bekka Bramlett, Hannah Bethel, Calamity Jane, Elle Rose, Evelyn Rubio and Lisa Kaine. Rusty's songs have received radio play around the world and charted on the Billboard Country Breakout Chart, Roots Radio in Country, Blues and Americana and on the Hotdisc Top 40 in Europe. In 2024, 51 of Rusty's song received radio play in 17 countries. Rusty's 2024 single, "Lonely Roads" featuring Evelyn Rubio, was named Duet of the Year by the CMA of Texas. To date Rusty's songs have been streamed over 4 million times on Spotify.

