Mauritia appoints Navinchandra Ramgoolam as new Prime Minister

(MENAFN) Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the leader of the Alliance of Change opposition coalition, was appointed as the new prime of Mauritius by President Prithvirajsing Roopun on Tuesday. This appointment follows the resignation of Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his entire Cabinet on the same day, after the opposition coalition's overwhelming victory in the parliamentary on Sunday.



The final election results, announced Monday night, showed that the Alliance of Change secured 60 out of the 62 contested seats, leaving Jugnauth's People's Alliance without any seats in parliament. However, under the "Best Loser System," which ensures ethnic representation in the Mauritian Parliament, two candidates from Jugnauth's alliance were still appointed as deputies, maintaining some level of minority representation.



Ramgoolam, aged 77, is the son of Sivosagur Ramgoolam, the first prime minister of Mauritius. He has had a long political career, having become the leader of the Mauritius Labor Party in 1991 and serving as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly. He was previously prime minister of Mauritius for two terms, from 1995 to 2000 and again from 2005 to 2014. His return to office marks a significant shift in the country's political landscape after the recent elections.

